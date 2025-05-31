Left Menu

Global Leaders Converge in Dubai for Prestigious Excellence Awards

The Global Business & Academic Excellence Awards 2025 in Dubai honored groundbreaking contributions across various sectors, spotlighting leaders in innovation and impact-driven work. Legal expert Dr. Onkar Gujar received recognition for his contributions to corporate law. The summit emphasized global collaboration, sustainable growth, and the importance of law in business development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:32 IST
Global Leaders Converge in Dubai for Prestigious Excellence Awards
Eminent Lawyer Dr. Onkar Gujar Conferred with Professional Doctorate in Corporate Law at International Summit in Dubai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The bustling city of Dubai set the stage for the Global Business & Academic Excellence Awards 2025, drawing a distinguished crowd of international leaders in business and academia. The summit celebrated exceptional achievements in leadership, innovation, and impact across multiple sectors.

A diverse group of thought leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, and corporate policymakers gathered to honor those pushing the boundaries of excellence in their fields. Among the award highlights was the conferral of the Professional Doctorate in Corporate Law on Dr. Onkar Gujar from India, recognized for his profound influence on corporate legal practices.

This prestigious summit featured insightful panel discussions, keynote speeches, and award presentations, fostering international collaboration and shared knowledge. It concluded with calls for stronger global partnerships and underscored the value of law in encouraging ethical corporate behavior and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025