Global Leaders Converge in Dubai for Prestigious Excellence Awards
The Global Business & Academic Excellence Awards 2025 in Dubai honored groundbreaking contributions across various sectors, spotlighting leaders in innovation and impact-driven work. Legal expert Dr. Onkar Gujar received recognition for his contributions to corporate law. The summit emphasized global collaboration, sustainable growth, and the importance of law in business development.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The bustling city of Dubai set the stage for the Global Business & Academic Excellence Awards 2025, drawing a distinguished crowd of international leaders in business and academia. The summit celebrated exceptional achievements in leadership, innovation, and impact across multiple sectors.
A diverse group of thought leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, and corporate policymakers gathered to honor those pushing the boundaries of excellence in their fields. Among the award highlights was the conferral of the Professional Doctorate in Corporate Law on Dr. Onkar Gujar from India, recognized for his profound influence on corporate legal practices.
This prestigious summit featured insightful panel discussions, keynote speeches, and award presentations, fostering international collaboration and shared knowledge. It concluded with calls for stronger global partnerships and underscored the value of law in encouraging ethical corporate behavior and sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IATA Sets Ground Handling Agenda with Safety, Sustainability and Innovation
Space Innovations and Cosmic Discoveries: A New Era in Science
TVU Networks Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation at BroadcastAsia 2025
Guidewire DEVSummit 2025: Bridging Academia and Industry Through Innovation
Boosting Youth Skills: Maharashtra's New Innovation Hubs