Global Leaders Converge in Dubai for Prestigious Excellence Awards

The bustling city of Dubai set the stage for the Global Business & Academic Excellence Awards 2025, drawing a distinguished crowd of international leaders in business and academia. The summit celebrated exceptional achievements in leadership, innovation, and impact across multiple sectors.

A diverse group of thought leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, and corporate policymakers gathered to honor those pushing the boundaries of excellence in their fields. Among the award highlights was the conferral of the Professional Doctorate in Corporate Law on Dr. Onkar Gujar from India, recognized for his profound influence on corporate legal practices.

This prestigious summit featured insightful panel discussions, keynote speeches, and award presentations, fostering international collaboration and shared knowledge. It concluded with calls for stronger global partnerships and underscored the value of law in encouraging ethical corporate behavior and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)