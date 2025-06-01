Left Menu

Train Tragedy: Mysterious Bridge Collapse in Western Russia

A passenger train derailed in Russia's Bryansk region after a bridge collapse reportedly due to 'illegal interference'. The incident claimed three lives and injured 28. Emergency services are actively working at the scene to assist victims. The train was traveling from Moscow to Klimov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 04:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A tragic incident unfolded in western Russia as a passenger train derailed following the collapse of a bridge in the Bryansk region. Authorities have attributed the collapse to 'illegal interference', though specifics remain undisclosed.

The crash has resulted in three fatalities with 28 individuals sustaining injuries. The incident occurred on the railway route linking Moscow to Klimov, as per a statement from Moscow Railways. Emergency services have been deployed to manage the situation and assist the afflicted passengers.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz of the Bryansk region confirmed that emergency teams and government officials are conducting operations at the accident site to provide necessary aid to victims, emphasizing the coordinated efforts to mitigate the impact of the disaster.

