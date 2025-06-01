Rajiv Memani Takes Helm as CII President for 2025-26

Rajiv Memani, the Chairman and CEO of Ernst & Young (EY) India, has been appointed as the new President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the 2025-26 term, according to an announcement made on Sunday.

He succeeds Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Ltd., who previously held the position. Memani also holds a significant role within EY as a member of the Global Executive Board and Chair of its Growth Markets Council.

In related appointments, R Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Chemicals Ltd, is set to take on the role of CII President-Designate. Suchitra K Ella, Co-founder and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, has been named Vice President. Ella co-founded Bharat Biotech in 1996, contributing significantly to the industry.