Left Menu

Indian Aviation: Soaring to New Heights with Growth and Sustainability

The Indian aviation sector is evolving with enhanced connectivity, networks, and infrastructure, supported by the potential for sustainable aviation fuel production. However, high costs and tax uncertainties persist. IATA highlights increasing infrastructure and promising growth, with discussions indicating SAF production may commence by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 16:56 IST
Indian Aviation: Soaring to New Heights with Growth and Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian aviation market is experiencing substantial growth, marked by better connectivity, enhanced networks, and expanding airport infrastructure, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Despite these advancements, the industry faces challenges including high costs and tax uncertainty. The potential to produce sustainable aviation fuels offers a promising future, with production anticipated by 2026.

IATA, representing about 350 global airlines, emphasizes India's significant role with the sector employing 369,700 people and contributing USD 5.6 billion to GDP directly. When indirect impacts are included, the industry's economic footprint expands to 7.7 million jobs and USD 53.6 billion of GDP.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025