Indian Aviation: Soaring to New Heights with Growth and Sustainability

The Indian aviation market is experiencing substantial growth, marked by better connectivity, enhanced networks, and expanding airport infrastructure, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Despite these advancements, the industry faces challenges including high costs and tax uncertainty. The potential to produce sustainable aviation fuels offers a promising future, with production anticipated by 2026.

IATA, representing about 350 global airlines, emphasizes India's significant role with the sector employing 369,700 people and contributing USD 5.6 billion to GDP directly. When indirect impacts are included, the industry's economic footprint expands to 7.7 million jobs and USD 53.6 billion of GDP.