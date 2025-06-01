Air India Navigates Supply Chain Delays to Retrofit Fleet
Air India is addressing supply chain-related delays by retrofitting its legacy A321 ceo and Boeing 787-8 aircraft. The fleet upgrade includes refurbishing narrow and wide-body planes, aiming for completion by 2027. Despite ongoing bottlenecks, improvements in the supply chain are expected over the coming years.
- Country:
- India
Facing global supply chain challenges, Air India has embarked on an ambitious plan to retrofit its fleet of legacy aircraft. The initiative involves refurbishing 13 A321 ceo planes and Boeing 787-8 aircraft that were initially slated for retirement.
Currently operating 191 aircrafts, Air India boasts a diverse fleet comprising 64 wide-body and 127 narrow-body planes. Airline CEO Campbell Wilson disclosed plans to retrofit the first group of B787s in July, highlighting seat certification delays as a minor setback.
Wilson aims to see 68% of the wide-body fleet upgraded by the fiscal year's end, targeting full completion by 2027. Despite lingering supply chain woes, progress appears promising, with narrow-body fleet enhancements projected for completion within the year.
ALSO READ
USDOT Drops Lawsuit Against Southwest Airlines Over Delayed Flights
Justice Department Drops Lawsuit Against Southwest Airlines
GS1 General Assembly 2025: Shaping the Future of Global Supply Chains in Mumbai
Evacuation on Hawaiian Airlines Flight Due to Bomb Threat
Debate Intensifies Over EU Supply Chain Legislation