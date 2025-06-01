Air India Navigates Supply Chain Delays to Retrofit Fleet

Facing global supply chain challenges, Air India has embarked on an ambitious plan to retrofit its fleet of legacy aircraft. The initiative involves refurbishing 13 A321 ceo planes and Boeing 787-8 aircraft that were initially slated for retirement.

Currently operating 191 aircrafts, Air India boasts a diverse fleet comprising 64 wide-body and 127 narrow-body planes. Airline CEO Campbell Wilson disclosed plans to retrofit the first group of B787s in July, highlighting seat certification delays as a minor setback.

Wilson aims to see 68% of the wide-body fleet upgraded by the fiscal year's end, targeting full completion by 2027. Despite lingering supply chain woes, progress appears promising, with narrow-body fleet enhancements projected for completion within the year.