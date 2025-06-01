Left Menu

Soaring Heights: India's Aviation Boom Fueling Investment

India's expanding aviation sector, with a significant influx of planes, is attracting substantial business investments. With orders exceeding 1,000 aircraft, Air India's transformation is driving interest. The sector employs over 3.7 lakh people, contributing $5.6 billion in GDP. Globally, this impact is further amplified through jobs and revenue.

India's aviation sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, drawing keen interest from global businesses ready to invest. A significant increase in aircraft in Indian carriers' fleets signals a compelling local and export market for aviation services, as highlighted by Air India chief Campbell Wilson.

In an exclusive conversation with PTI, Wilson emphasized the promising outlook for India's aviation industry, marked by large aircraft orders and transformative efforts led by Air India. The sector directly employs over 3.7 lakh individuals and generates $5.6 billion in GDP, with broader impacts projected to rise to 7.7 million jobs and a $53.6 billion economic contribution, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

India's influence in the global aviation market has grown significantly, emphasized by massive aircraft orders from Air India and IndiGo. These developments are anticipated to strengthen the country's voice with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and further drive economic benefits and competitive dynamics across the industry.

