Delhi Airport Chaos: Weather Woes Delay Flights

Severe weather conditions wreaked havoc at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, resulting in flight disruptions on Sunday evening.

According to airport sources, adverse weather forced the diversion of a flight to Chandigarh, another to Amritsar, and two to Jaipur between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Data from Flightradar24.com reveals that more than 350 flights experienced delays, highlighting the cascading effects of inclement weather at India's largest airport.