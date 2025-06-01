Left Menu

Delhi Airport Chaos: Weather Woes Delay Flights

Severe weather at Delhi Airport led to the diversion of four flights and significant delays, affecting over 350 flights on Sunday evening. Flights from Delhi to Chandigarh and Amritsar were diverted, along with two others rerouted to Jaipur. The disruption underscores Delhi's largest airport's vulnerability to weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Severe weather conditions wreaked havoc at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, resulting in flight disruptions on Sunday evening.

According to airport sources, adverse weather forced the diversion of a flight to Chandigarh, another to Amritsar, and two to Jaipur between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Data from Flightradar24.com reveals that more than 350 flights experienced delays, highlighting the cascading effects of inclement weather at India's largest airport.

