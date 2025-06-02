Air India Soars: Potential Blockbuster Aircraft Deal in the Works
Air India is in discussions with Airbus and Boeing for a major aircraft order, expanding its 2023 deal. The deal possibly involves hundreds of planes, crucial for Air India's modernization. The talks emerge as the aviation market grapples with supply chain issues and rapid growth in India.
India's flag carrier, Air India, is actively engaging in discussions with aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing to negotiate a significant new order for aircraft. This potential acquisition, sources suggest, could involve approximately 200 single-aisle planes, supplementing an already substantial deal from earlier in 2023.
Amid industry speculation, Boeing emerges as a potential leader to supply more 777X jets, while Airbus and Air India remain tight-lipped. The news surfaces as global airline executives converge in Delhi for a critical aviation summit, underlining India's status as a rapidly expanding aviation market.
Securing additional aircraft is vital for Air India's extensive modernization efforts, aiming to reclaim market share from international competitors. As negotiations rumble on, potential hurdles like pricing and supply chain challenges cast a shadow over the prospective deal's timing and specifics.
