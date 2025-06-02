Left Menu

India-Oman Free Trade Agreement Inches Closer to Reality

India and Oman are making progress on finalizing a free trade agreement (FTA), with promising advancements reported. Boosted by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Muscat, negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) began in November 2023. A conclusion may be reached 'very soon.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:19 IST
India-Oman Free Trade Agreement Inches Closer to Reality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The long-anticipated free trade agreement between India and Oman is reportedly nearing conclusion, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Announced during his recent talks in Muscat, Goyal conveyed optimism about the progress made in negotiations that formally kicked off in November 2023.

During a press briefing, Goyal stated, 'I think you will see some good news very soon on the Oman FTA.' This preliminary agreement, known officially as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aims to reduce customs duties and encourage bilateral trade in goods and services.

Oman is a significant trading partner for India within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). This agreement follows the recent FTA with another GCC member, the UAE, which became effective in May 2022. Bilateral trade between India and Oman reached USD 10.5 billion in 2024-25, with India's imports mainly consisting of petroleum and urea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025