Left Menu

Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Steel and Aluminium Duty Shockwave

A proposed 50% tariff on steel and aluminium imports by US President Donald Trump could significantly affect India's engineering goods exports. The Engineering Export Promotion Council of India stated this tariff would make exports costly, potentially reducing USD 5 billion worth of shipments to the US annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:02 IST
Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Steel and Aluminium Duty Shockwave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The engineering export sector in India may face a severe blow if US President Donald Trump's proposed 50% tariff on steel and aluminium imports is implemented. According to the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC), these metals form a crucial part of India's annual USD 5 billion exports to the US.

The current 25% tariff, in effect since March 18, 2025, has already challenged Indian exporters. While direct steel exports to the US are limited, the increased tariffs have led to heightened global competition and disrupted trade flows.

Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of EEPC, emphasized the importance of securing a trade deal similar to the UK's, which recently obtained an exemption. He warned that the proposed tariff hike could negatively impact ongoing Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations and jeopardize engineering exports.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025