Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bomb Blast at Borno Bus Park Claims Nine Lives

A deadly bomb blast at a bus park in northeastern Nigeria killed at least nine people. The explosion, suspected to be orchestrated by militants, occurred in Borno's Guzamala district. The area has been plagued by an Islamist insurgency, with attacks frequently attributed to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maiduguri | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:16 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Bomb Blast at Borno Bus Park Claims Nine Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A devastating bomb blast at a bus park in northeastern Nigeria has resulted in the deaths of at least nine individuals, according to local officials and residents. The explosion has been blamed on suspected militants who have ramped up their attacks in Borno state, the epicenter of an ongoing Islamist insurgency.

The incident occurred in the Guzamala district's Mairari village, where villagers were preparing to depart by bus when the bomb detonated. Abdulkarim Lawan, the local lawmaker and speaker of the Borno state assembly, confirmed the tragic event and noted that the village has become largely deserted due to repeated militant attacks.

Bunu Bukar, a witness at the scene, reported that the device exploded as passengers were boarding a mini-bus, killing nine and injuring others. The escalation in insurgent attacks in Nigeria since January highlights the persistent threat to civilians and military forces in the region.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025