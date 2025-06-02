Tragedy Strikes: Bomb Blast at Borno Bus Park Claims Nine Lives
A deadly bomb blast at a bus park in northeastern Nigeria killed at least nine people. The explosion, suspected to be orchestrated by militants, occurred in Borno's Guzamala district. The area has been plagued by an Islamist insurgency, with attacks frequently attributed to Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.
A devastating bomb blast at a bus park in northeastern Nigeria has resulted in the deaths of at least nine individuals, according to local officials and residents. The explosion has been blamed on suspected militants who have ramped up their attacks in Borno state, the epicenter of an ongoing Islamist insurgency.
The incident occurred in the Guzamala district's Mairari village, where villagers were preparing to depart by bus when the bomb detonated. Abdulkarim Lawan, the local lawmaker and speaker of the Borno state assembly, confirmed the tragic event and noted that the village has become largely deserted due to repeated militant attacks.
Bunu Bukar, a witness at the scene, reported that the device exploded as passengers were boarding a mini-bus, killing nine and injuring others. The escalation in insurgent attacks in Nigeria since January highlights the persistent threat to civilians and military forces in the region.
