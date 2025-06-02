SeQuent–Viyash Merger Receives Stock Exchange Approvals; NCLT Filing Underway

Mumbai- 2 June, 2025: Sequent Scientific (SeQuent), a leading player in the global animal health industry, has announced that it has secured approvals from both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for its proposed merger with Hyderabad-based Viyash Life Sciences (Viyash). The company has now filed for clearance with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), marking a crucial milestone in the merger process. The merger will bring together two strong business verticals—Global Animal Health and a world class integrated API business unlocking access to over 150 countries . The combined entity will benefit from a five-fold increase in R&D talent and a nine-fold expansion in USFDA-approved manufacturing capacity, creating a robust and scalable operating backbone. US-based private equity firm Carlyle holds a 53% stake in SeQuent and is the majority shareholder in privately held Viyash. SeQuent operates in the niche segment of Animal Health and markets its products in 90+ countries. It has built local footprints in Europe, Latin America and emerging markets including India , while Viyash has built a strong presence in API and R&D space with strong business relations with leading companies around the globe. Commenting on the development, Rajaram Narayanan, Managing Director of SeQuent Scientific, said: "We are pleased that our proposed merger with Viyash Life Sciences is progressing as planned. This merger will accelerate a compelling new journey for SeQuent as a leading player in animal health, and Viyash with its world-class R&D capabilities and USFDA-approved facilities. FY 2024–25 marks a pivotal year for us, with strong business results as we accelerate our growth and lay the foundation for the next phase of growth. With Viyash joining us, we are poised to become a significantly stronger business—2X in scale, capability, and opportunity." SeQuent reported a strong Q4 FY25 performance, with revenue rising 11.2% year-on-year to ₹4,017 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 38.7% to ₹569 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded by 280 basis points to 14.2%, driven by an improved product mix, new launches and operational efficiencies. This strong quarterly finish capped a robust full-year performance, with FY25 revenue growing 13.3% to ₹15,514 million and adjusted EBITDA nearly doubling to ₹1,993 million, an 86.6% increase. Full year adjusted EBITDA margins improved by 500 basis points to 12.8%, underscoring SeQuent's continued focus on profitable growth and strategic execution. In Q4 FY25, the combined entity of SeQuent and Viyash delivered robust performance with consolidated revenues of ₹7,725 million, reflecting a 13.2% year-on-year growth. Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹1,222 million, up 63.2%, with margins expanding by 485 basis points to 15.8%. The strong financials underscore the strategic rationale of the merger, demonstrating the potential of the combined entity to deliver enhanced scale, improved profitability, and a stronger operational foundation.

Under the agreed terms, shareholders of Viyash will receive 56 SeQuent shares for every 100 Viyash shares held.

About SeQuent Scientific SeQuent Scientific Limited, headquartered in India, operates in the Animal Health market. SeQuent has seven manufacturing facilities based in India, Spain, Brazil and Turkey with approvals from international regulatory bodies, including USFDA, EUGMP, WHO, TGA, etc. SeQuent currently produces Animal health formulations and APIs which are sold in over 90 countries. About Viyash Lifesciences Viyash Lifesciences is an integrated end-to-end pharmaceutical company with a presence across niche formulations, APIs, advanced intermediates and a developing CDMO vertical. Viyash has an R&D team of 200+ scientists and has 9 USFDA approved plants, signifying strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Viyash serves customers across 150+ countries.

