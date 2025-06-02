EaseMyTrip 2.0 to invest in high-potential, scalable startups

Travel tech platform EaseMyTrip on Monday announced the launch of its ''next phase of growth'', saying the company will invest in high-potential, scalable businesses while expanding its footprint into new and emerging verticals.

Titled EaseMyTrip 2.0, the company said the initiative marks a major strategic pivot whereby it will acquire up to 49 per cent equity in selected businesses.

The sectors targeted for strategic investment cover both core and adjacent areas where EaseMyTrip sees strong growth potential. In the travel domain, the company is looking to partner with businesses involved in domestic and international holidays, religious and spiritual tourism, student and education travel, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), luxury travel experiences, chartered flights, air ambulance services, and last-mile mobility, including airport transfers and intercity cab services.

In addition, EaseMyTrip 2.0 will explore adjacent verticals that complement its core travel business.

These include wellness and preventive healthcare services like spas and clinics, financial products linked to travel such as EMI and ''pay later'' solutions, insurance and travel assistance, airport-related services like lounge access and concierge support, as well as lifestyle and experiential add-ons such as gifting and customised tour packages.

''Unlike traditional investment models that seek control or exits, EaseMyTrip 2.0 is built around the principle of partnership. The company will focus on working capital investments, acquiring up to 49 per cent equity in selected businesses, while ensuring that founders retain full operational control,'' EaseMyTrip said.

''We want to back founders who are building exciting businesses and not replace them,'' Nishant Pitti, Chairman & Founder of EaseMyTrip, said.

