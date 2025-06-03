UBS Ups India's FY26 GDP Forecast Amid Trade Tensions
UBS has raised its FY26 GDP growth forecast for India to 6.4% from 6%, citing domestic demand momentum and potential tariff easing. Despite a slowed growth to 7.4% in the March quarter, the brokerage sees optimism in the US-India trade deal and lower global oil prices supporting economic prospects.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Swiss brokerage UBS updated its economic forecast, raising India's FY26 GDP growth projection to 6.4% from a previous estimate of 6%. This revision underscores the country's economic resilience amidst ongoing trade tensions.
The adjustment follows official reports indicating that India's GDP growth slowed to 7.4% in the March quarter, reducing the annual growth rate to 6.5% for 2024-25 from 9.2% in FY24.
UBS attributes the optimistic outlook to a stronger domestic demand, an anticipated reduction in Chinese import tariffs, potential US-India trade agreements, and globally declining crude oil prices. However, it warned of risks from China's manufacturing capacity and international uncertainties affecting private investments.
ALSO READ
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions
Tensions Rise as Chinese Flag Planting Stirs Taiwan Debate
Bangladesh and India Face Trade Tensions Amid Reciprocal Import Restrictions
Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough
Clouds Gather Over India's Trade as US Tariff Threat Looms