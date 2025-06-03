TVS Supply Chain Solutions Honored with John Deere's Prestigious Partner-Level Status
TVS Supply Chain Solutions' North American subsidiary has been awarded John Deere's 'Partner-Level status' for 2024. This accolade, part of John Deere's Achieving Excellence Programme, recognizes TVS Supply Chain Solutions for its exceptional quality and commitment to continuous improvement. This marks the second consecutive year they've achieved this honor.
- Country:
- India
In a noteworthy development, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a prominent provider of comprehensive supply chain services across diverse industries, announced its North American subsidiary has secured John Deere's 'Partner-Level status' for the year 2024.
This esteemed recognition, conferred as part of John Deere's Achieving Excellence Programme, signifies the highest rating a supplier can attain. TVS Supply Chain Solutions North America was selected for its distinguished quality and unwavering commitment to continuous enhancement, crucially supporting John Deere's corporate goals.
Highlighting the achievement, Chief Commercial Officer Brad Dyer emphasized that earning this status for the second year in a row underscores their team's dedication to excellence and innovation in supply chain solutions. As part of the programme, suppliers undergo rigorous annual evaluations in quality, delivery, value creation, and relationship management.
ALSO READ
GS1 General Assembly 2025: Shaping the Future of Global Supply Chains in Mumbai
Shree Nidhi Developers: Redefining Realty in Mumbai with Trust and Quality
Delhi Swelters with Scorching Heat and Poor Air Quality
Uttarakhand Farmers Boost Army Supply Chain
Revamping Defense Supply Chains: NITI Aayog's Call for Legal Overhaul