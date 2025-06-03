TVS Supply Chain Solutions Honored with John Deere's Prestigious Partner-Level Status

In a noteworthy development, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a prominent provider of comprehensive supply chain services across diverse industries, announced its North American subsidiary has secured John Deere's 'Partner-Level status' for the year 2024.

This esteemed recognition, conferred as part of John Deere's Achieving Excellence Programme, signifies the highest rating a supplier can attain. TVS Supply Chain Solutions North America was selected for its distinguished quality and unwavering commitment to continuous enhancement, crucially supporting John Deere's corporate goals.

Highlighting the achievement, Chief Commercial Officer Brad Dyer emphasized that earning this status for the second year in a row underscores their team's dedication to excellence and innovation in supply chain solutions. As part of the programme, suppliers undergo rigorous annual evaluations in quality, delivery, value creation, and relationship management.