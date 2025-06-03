Kashmir Rail Link: Bridging Valleys and Boosting Tourism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the eagerly anticipated Kashmir rail link, a move set to transform connectivity in the region. Slated for June 6, the inauguration coincides with the eve of Eid-ul-Adha, promising to mark a significant milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's infrastructure.

BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma highlighted the rail link's potential impact on tourism, which has declined since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Connecting Kashmir with Kanyakumari, the project aims to boost tourism, improve economic activities, and create employment opportunities.

The inauguration will also spotlight structural marvels like the Chenab bridge and India's first cable-stayed bridge, drawing tourists from across India to the picturesque region and its renowned shrines. Excitement is palpable among locals and officials as they prepare for PM Modi's visit.

