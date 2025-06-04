Konkan Railway Eyes Special Ro-Ro Service for Ganpati Festival
The Konkan Railway plans a potential special roll-on, roll-off (Ro-Ro) service for car transport during the Ganpati festival, pending sufficient demand. Chairman Santosh Kumar Jha highlighted expected profits and ongoing projects worth crores. Plans include passenger amenities, station facelifts, and expansion proposals.
- Country:
- India
The Konkan Railway is considering introducing a special roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) service to transport cars during the Ganpati festival, contingent upon adequate public interest, disclosed Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited. Jha pointed out that the service could commence if a minimum of 40 cars need transportation concurrently.
Traditionally focused on trucking, the Ro-Ro service integrates vehicle and driver transportation. However, Jha admitted that modifications would be required to carry passenger cars. Additionally, discussions revealed Konkan Railway's significant financial health, underscored by a net profit of Rs 301 crore for 2023-24. The corporation anticipates a profit of Rs 140-150 crore for the previous fiscal year.
Further emphasizing expansion and development, Jha mentioned ongoing projects worth Rs 4,087 crore, with Rs 7,200 crore work orders in hand. Anticipating Rs 15,000 crore in projects this year, enhancements are planned for passenger amenities and station upgrades. Moreover, the restoration of previously discontinued services and infrastructural expansions are on the agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrests Made in Jharkhand: Five Accused in Alleged Rape Case
Enhanced Oversight on National Highway Projects: A New Era of Accountability
Prime Minister Modi Unveils a Wave of Development Projects in Rajasthan
Senior IAS Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey Arrested in Jharkhand Excise Scam
ACME Solar: Navigating Profits Amid Exceptional Gains