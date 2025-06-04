Konkan Railway Eyes Special Ro-Ro Service for Ganpati Festival

The Konkan Railway is considering introducing a special roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) service to transport cars during the Ganpati festival, contingent upon adequate public interest, disclosed Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited. Jha pointed out that the service could commence if a minimum of 40 cars need transportation concurrently.

Traditionally focused on trucking, the Ro-Ro service integrates vehicle and driver transportation. However, Jha admitted that modifications would be required to carry passenger cars. Additionally, discussions revealed Konkan Railway's significant financial health, underscored by a net profit of Rs 301 crore for 2023-24. The corporation anticipates a profit of Rs 140-150 crore for the previous fiscal year.

Further emphasizing expansion and development, Jha mentioned ongoing projects worth Rs 4,087 crore, with Rs 7,200 crore work orders in hand. Anticipating Rs 15,000 crore in projects this year, enhancements are planned for passenger amenities and station upgrades. Moreover, the restoration of previously discontinued services and infrastructural expansions are on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)