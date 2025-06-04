Tragic Highway Collision Leaves Three Dead in Uttar Pradesh
A road accident on the Etawah–Bareilly highway resulted in the death of three men. The victims were returning to Ujramau village after wedding preparations. A bus collided with their motorcycle, and authorities are searching for the bus driver who fled the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal collision on the Etawah–Bareilly national highway claimed the lives of three men as a bus struck their motorcycle, officials reported on Wednesday.
The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the victims, identified as Pintu (30), Sunny (21), and Adesh (32), were heading back to their village after shopping for a wedding.
Police have dispatched the bodies for postmortem examinations and are actively searching for the bus driver, who disappeared immediately following the crash, authorities stated.
