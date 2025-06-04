Confident Group’s Dr. Roy C.J. Empowers Future with Rs. 1 Crore Scholarships

In a significant move underscoring the transformative power of education, Dr. Roy C.J. of Confident Group has awarded Rs. 1 crore in educational scholarships to 201 deserving students in Kerala and Karnataka. At a celebratory ceremony, Dr. Roy emphasized the vital role education plays in building a stronger nation.

Asserting that the scholarships derive from personal conviction, he remarked, "This is not merely a corporate gesture; it reflects our family's core belief that no potentially gifted child should face educational barriers due to financial constraints." The program primarily caters to students from government-recognized schools in the 8th to 10th standard, supporting up to Rs. 50,000 or the actual school fees.

Plans for an ambitious expansion by 2026, aiming to support 300 students, were also announced. Confident Group, a diversified conglomerate active in sectors like infrastructure, hospitality, and more, has firmly established its presence in India and the UAE, boasting a zero-debt status and over 205 projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)