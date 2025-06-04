Left Menu

Drama on the High Seas: Cargo Ship Crew Escapes Fiery Ordeal

A cargo ship carrying about 3,000 vehicles, including 800 electric ones, caught fire off Alaska. The 22 crew members were safely evacuated by lifeboats. The ship, Morning Midas, was en route from China's Yantai port to Mexico and focused efforts are underway to salvage it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The crew of a cargo ship carrying nearly 3,000 vehicles, including 800 electric vehicles, was forced to abandon ship after a fire broke out off the coast of Alaska, operator Zodiac Maritime reported on Wednesday. The 22 crew members were safely evacuated as efforts focus on salvaging the vessel.

Rescued via lifeboat, the crew was transferred to a nearby merchant vessel with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard. The vessel, Morning Midas, was positioned 300 miles southwest of Adak in Alaska, as reported by the Coast Guard on its official X account.

The fire began in a deck loaded with EVs, although the specific brands of vehicles remain unknown. Departing from China's Yantai port on May 26, the Liberia-flagged ship was bound for Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico. Additional support, including aircrew and a cutter ship, was deployed to the scene, with three vessels already present, though ship insurer Steamship Mutual has not yet commented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

