Escalating Tensions: West's Alleged Role in Ukraine's Attacks on Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused the West of being involved in Ukraine's attacks on civilian targets in Russia. This accusation follows increased tensions after Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian airbases and infrastructure, leading to numerous casualties and accusations of terrorism from Russian authorities.
On Wednesday, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, accused Western nations of having a role in orchestrating terrorist attacks carried out by Ukraine against civilian infrastructure within Russia.
Concerns over the escalating conflict have been heightened following Ukraine's use of drones to target Russian airbases hosting nuclear-capable bombers. The attacks allegedly included the destruction of two railway bridges and a highway bridge in Bryansk, resulting in significant casualties. Russia's State Investigative Committee has labeled these incidents as acts of terrorism.
Zakharova claimed that Western countries are providing weapons, intelligence, and incitement for these attacks, implicating them in the violence. However, Ukraine has not issued a statement regarding the recent bridge attacks, and former President Trump's Ukraine envoy confirmed he was unaware of Ukraine's drone plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
