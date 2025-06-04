Left Menu

Bridging Economies: Goyal's Mission to Boost Indo-Italian Trade Ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal embarks on a two-day trip to Italy for potential trade and investment expansion. He will lead discussions in the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, focusing on areas like Industry 4.0 and agritech, and participate in the India-Italy Growth Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:22 IST
Bridging Economies: Goyal's Mission to Boost Indo-Italian Trade Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal began a pivotal two-day visit to Italy on Wednesday, aimed at deepening trade and investment connections between the two nations.

The focal point of his visit is co-chairing the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister, Antonio Tajani. This session will focus on assessing current progress and exploring new collaboration opportunities in key sectors including Industry 4.0, agritech, digitalisation, and sustainable mobility.

Goyal will also spearhead a high-level Indian business delegation at the India-Italy Growth Forum in Brescia, engaging enterprises and stakeholders to foster investment and economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025