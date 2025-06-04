Bridging Economies: Goyal's Mission to Boost Indo-Italian Trade Ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal began a pivotal two-day visit to Italy on Wednesday, aimed at deepening trade and investment connections between the two nations.

The focal point of his visit is co-chairing the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister, Antonio Tajani. This session will focus on assessing current progress and exploring new collaboration opportunities in key sectors including Industry 4.0, agritech, digitalisation, and sustainable mobility.

Goyal will also spearhead a high-level Indian business delegation at the India-Italy Growth Forum in Brescia, engaging enterprises and stakeholders to foster investment and economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)