India's Robust Mineral Production Shows Promising Growth
India observed significant growth in mineral production for April 2025, with increases in bauxite, limestone, and lead and zinc ore. The government reported growth of 13.9% for bauxite and 1.2% for limestone, reflecting continued robust economic activity in energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive, and machinery sectors.
In April, India's mineral production saw a notable uptick, the government announced on Wednesday. Bauxite, limestone, and lead and zinc ore all experienced increases compared to the previous year. Bauxite output jumped 13.9% from 1.87 MMT to 2.13 MMT, while limestone showed a modest 1.2% increase, from 39.58 MMT to 40.5 MMT.
Furthermore, lead and zinc ore production rose from 1.24 MMT to 1.27 MMT, marking a 2.4% increase, and zinc concentrate saw a 7.7% boost from 0.13 MMT to 0.14 MMT. In the non-ferrous metals sector, primary aluminium production reached 3.47 lakh tonnes, up from 3.42 LT, and refined copper production increased by 15.6%.
India remains a dominant player, being the second-largest aluminium producer globally and among the top 10 for refined copper. These achievements highlight robust economic activity in vital sectors. On a technological front, Minister G Kishan Reddy launched a digital platform for monitoring auctioned mineral blocks and statutory clearances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
