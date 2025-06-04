India's Robust Mineral Production Shows Promising Growth

In April, India's mineral production saw a notable uptick, the government announced on Wednesday. Bauxite, limestone, and lead and zinc ore all experienced increases compared to the previous year. Bauxite output jumped 13.9% from 1.87 MMT to 2.13 MMT, while limestone showed a modest 1.2% increase, from 39.58 MMT to 40.5 MMT.

Furthermore, lead and zinc ore production rose from 1.24 MMT to 1.27 MMT, marking a 2.4% increase, and zinc concentrate saw a 7.7% boost from 0.13 MMT to 0.14 MMT. In the non-ferrous metals sector, primary aluminium production reached 3.47 lakh tonnes, up from 3.42 LT, and refined copper production increased by 15.6%.

India remains a dominant player, being the second-largest aluminium producer globally and among the top 10 for refined copper. These achievements highlight robust economic activity in vital sectors. On a technological front, Minister G Kishan Reddy launched a digital platform for monitoring auctioned mineral blocks and statutory clearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)