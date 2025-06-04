FAA Grounds U.S. Army Helicopter Flights Near Pentagon After Close Calls

The U.S. Army's helicopter flights in the vicinity of the Pentagon have been suspended following two close calls with passenger aircraft at Reagan Washington National Airport. Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau confirmed the suspension as the agency assesses its existing agreements with the military.

This decision comes after two passenger flights were forced to abort their landings due to a Black Hawk helicopter operating in the area on May 1. The Army acknowledged that contact was lost with the helicopter for 20 seconds, raising safety concerns.

Past incidents involving military helicopters, such as the collision with an American Airlines jet in January, have intensified scrutiny. With communication issues persisting since March 2022, Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz indicated potential changes to the FAA's agreement with the Army.

