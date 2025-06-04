UFI Filters Strengthens Indian Ties Amid Ministerial Visit

Italian firm UFI Filters has unveiled plans to increase its footprint in India through renewed investments, as confirmed by Chairman Giorgio Girondi after meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Girondi revealed ambitious growth objectives, signaling optimism about the firm's operations within India.

The announcement coincided with Minister Piyush Goyal's official visit to Italy, designed to bolster trade ties and explore investment opportunities. Goyal met with the CEOs of prominent Italian companies to discuss potential collaborations.

Included in these discussions were notable leaders such as Stefano Toschi, CEO of Toschi Vignola, and Enrico Carraro, Chairman of Carraro Group. Additionally, UFI Filters CEO Stefano Gava announced plans to double the company's investment in India, highlighting India's growing appeal as a robust investment destination.

