UFI Filters Strengthens Indian Ties Amid Ministerial Visit

UFI Filters plans major expansion in India following Chairman Giorgio Girondi's discussions with Minister Piyush Goyal during his Italy visit. The company aims to amplify its investments in this growing market, reflecting confidence in India's industrial potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:35 IST
Minister Piyush Goyal with Giorgio Girondi, Founder and Chairman, UFI Filters. (Photo/X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian firm UFI Filters has unveiled plans to increase its footprint in India through renewed investments, as confirmed by Chairman Giorgio Girondi after meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Girondi revealed ambitious growth objectives, signaling optimism about the firm's operations within India.

The announcement coincided with Minister Piyush Goyal's official visit to Italy, designed to bolster trade ties and explore investment opportunities. Goyal met with the CEOs of prominent Italian companies to discuss potential collaborations.

Included in these discussions were notable leaders such as Stefano Toschi, CEO of Toschi Vignola, and Enrico Carraro, Chairman of Carraro Group. Additionally, UFI Filters CEO Stefano Gava announced plans to double the company's investment in India, highlighting India's growing appeal as a robust investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

