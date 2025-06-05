Left Menu

U.S. Travel Ban Targets 12 Nations: Key Insights

A new proclamation by U.S. President Donald Trump bans travel from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Libya. Reported by CBS News, this move fully restricts nationals from these countries, impacting global travel and diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 04:58 IST
U.S. Travel Ban Targets 12 Nations: Key Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation that enacts a complete travel ban from 12 specific nations. CBS News revealed the details of this policy shift on Wednesday, citing sources within the Trump administration.

The proclamation imposes stringent travel restrictions, impacting nations such as Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Libya. Other affected countries include Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Eritrea, reflecting a broad spectrum of geopolitical regions.

This significant move by the U.S. government marks a decisive alteration in international travel and foreign relations, potentially complicating diplomatic engagements and mobility for affected nations.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025