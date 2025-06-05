Adani Group's Tax Contribution Surges by 29% in FY25: A Step Toward Transparency

Adani Group, a prominent conglomerate with interests spanning ports to energy, noted a 29% surge in tax outgo across its portfolio, amounting to nearly Rs 75,000 crore for the fiscal year 2025.

The total tax contribution includes direct, indirect taxes, and social security payments, illustrating the group's extensive financial responsibilities.

In alignment with its ESG framework, Adani Group highlights tax transparency as key to building trust and supporting a more accountable tax environment globally.