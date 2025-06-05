India’s Wealthy Struggle to Meet Financial Goals Despite Economic Boom

Amidst India's thriving economy, an alarming number of the nation's high net-worth individuals (HNIs) are not meeting their financial aspirations, according to the "India Wealth Survey 2025" by Marcellus Investment and Dun & Bradstreet. The survey highlights the critical issues of insufficient savings, heavy debts, and inadequate financial planning even amongst the affluent.

Despite high incomes and a strong bull market, many HNIs express frustration over their financial shortcomings. The survey cites that 43% of these individuals save less than 20% of their post-tax income, with the problem most acute among those aged 30 to 45. Additionally, 40% are saddled with loans, with half in the younger age bracket.

The report reveals ambitious aspirations, with 75% planning to fund education and marriages, while 40% aim to purchase homes or start businesses. However, only a minority have structured financial plans. Real estate remains a dominant asset, yet issues persist with a third having significant holdings in equities, a lack of emergency funds, and limited global investment.

Most HNIs rely heavily on financial advisors, but dissatisfaction over advise quality is widespread. Complaints include advisors focusing on commission-driven products and failing to personalize advice. Encouragingly, 82% of HNIs see professional financial planning as vital, craving personalized, transparent, and asset allocation guidance to achieve their goals.

The report recommends tailored goal planning, access to diverse portfolios, and consistent advice throughout the investment process as the keys to turning aspirations into reality. India's wealthy must navigate better savings, diversification, and seek more reliable advisory services. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)