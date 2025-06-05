Left Menu

Thales Launches Cutting-Edge Inflight Entertainment Lab in Bengaluru

Global tech leader Thales has inaugurated an advanced Inflight Entertainment lab at its Bengaluru centre. This new facility will support airlines in India and globally with innovative IFE systems, showcasing Thales's commitment to fostering India's aerospace industry and its pursuit of becoming a global innovation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:17 IST
Karnataka Minister MB Patil at inauguration of Thales facility (Photo/Thales). Image Credit: ANI
Global technology leader Thales on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Inflight Entertainment (IFE) and Services lab at its Engineering Competence Centre (ECC) in Bengaluru. The facility is equipped with cutting-edge tools to support airlines not only in India but also across the world, the company said in a release.

This new lab will serve as a center for the design, development, and testing of next-generation IFE systems. Dignitaries at the inauguration ceremony included Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil, French Consul General in Bengaluru Marc Lamy, and Air India executives, among others.

The state-of-the-art facility replicates an aircraft environment with an IFE system, allowing comprehensive testing and an immersive review of the customer experience. Thales emphasizes its growing role in India's journey as a global innovation hub in civil aviation, leveraging advanced technology developed at the Bengaluru facility.

According to Karnataka Minister MB Patil, "Thales's presence in Bengaluru significantly contributes to the aerospace, defense, and cybersecurity sectors locally." Consul General Marc Lamy highlighted the Indo-French partnership in innovation, aligned with the 'Indo-French Year of Innovation' slated for 2026.

Thales's Senior Vice President, Engineering & Digital Transformation, Olivier Flous, highlighted the importance of this initiative in supporting India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision. Thales specializes in advanced technologies across defense, aerospace, and cyber sectors, addressing global challenges such as sovereignty, security, and sustainability. (ANI)

