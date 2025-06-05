Steel Demand Soars: India’s Stainless Growth
India's domestic stainless steel consumption has surged by 84% over the past five years, reaching 4.80 million tonnes. This growth, driven by infrastructure projects, is predicted to climb further by FY30. The rise is attributed to expanding sectors, with futuristic demands from green energy and urban development.
- Country:
- India
India's domestic stainless steel consumption has seen a remarkable increase of 84% over the last five years, reaching 4.80 million tonnes in FY 2024-25, according to the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA).
This upward trend has been fueled by significant demand stemming from infrastructure, railways, airports, and metros, explained ISSDA President Rajamani Krishnamurti during a presentation at the Global Stainless Steel Expo 2025.
With consumption figures rising from 2.61 million tonnes in FY 2020-21 to 4.80 million tonnes in FY 2024-25, experts are forecasting continued growth, anticipating demand might hit 6.8 million tonnes by FY30.
