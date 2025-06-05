Left Menu

Alstom Powers Up Chennai Metro Phase II with 96 New Metro Cars

French company Alstom has secured a 135 million euro contract from Chennai Metro Rail Limited to design, manufacture, and maintain 96 metro cars for Chennai Metro Phase II. The project spans 119 km across three corridors. Manufacturing will occur in India under the Make in India initiative.

Alstom, a French transportation giant, has clinched a substantial 135 million euro contract awarded by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). This contract's plan includes designing, producing, supplying, and conducting tests on 96 modern metro cars aimed for the Chennai Metro Phase II expansion.

The ambitious project covers nearly 119 km, with 76 km elevated and 43 km underground tracks. In its execution, Alstom intends to manufacture 32 trains in three-car configurations. Providing extensive maintenance, cleaning, and obsolescence management for 15 years post-warranty is also integral to this venture.

Aligning with India's Make in India initiative, the metro cars will be precisely constructed at Alstom's Sri City facility in Andhra Pradesh. Each train can welcome around 900 passengers, boasting advanced operational features for emergency evacuations. This new contract fortifies Alstom's foothold in Chennai's urban rail sector, following its first engagement with CMRL in 2010.

