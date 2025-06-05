Aid Turbulence in Gaza: Controversy, Crisis, and Conflict

A private U.S.-backed company distributing aid in Gaza encountered disruptions after a series of deadly shootings near its sites caused a temporary pause in operations. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced closures, citing urgent maintenance, while criticism mounts surrounding its distribution methods.

The U.N. has warned that a severe famine looms for Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants amid an 11-week blockade by Israel. Meanwhile, Israel reported recovery of dual nationality hostages' bodies, escalating tension. Amid safety concerns, GHF presses for civilian protection enhancements from Israeli forces.

Amid controversy over its neutrality and operation practices, GHF, using private U.S. security and logistics, has distributed substantial aid but not without obstacles and criticism, especially in Gaza's volatile environment. The international community demands increased humanitarian access, while political and military pressures continue to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)