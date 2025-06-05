Left Menu

EU-India Trade Agreement Close to Finalization Amid Positive Outlook

European Parliament's Vice-President Christel Schaldemose and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal express optimism about the impending trade agreement between the EU and India. Following diplomatic talks and negotiations addressing key issues like gender equality and sustainability, the finalization of the Free Trade Agreement is anticipated by year-end 2025.

Christel Schaldemose, the Vice-President of the European Parliament, in charge of Asia (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Vice-President of the European Parliament, Christel Schaldemose, conveyed optimism regarding the finalisation of a trade deal between the European Union and India. Meeting with a multi-party Indian delegation, Schaldemose reflected on the importance of negotiations aimed at cementing economic ties between the two regions.

The sentiment echoed Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's positive outlook. Goyal, speaking in France, indicated minimal challenges remain as the two economies are largely complementary. He noted specific sensitive points are under careful negotiation to ensure mutual benefits.

India is championing key issues, including gender equality and sustainability, in the discussions. The anticipated Free Trade Agreement, vital given the EU's standing as India's second-largest trading partner, follows strategic mandates by Indian and EU leadership to reach completion by the end of 2025.

