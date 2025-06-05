Realty Renaissance: Anticipated RBI Rate Cut Sparks Optimism

Industry groups CREDAI and Naredco are closely watching the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision-making process. They predict that a 25 basis points reduction in the repo rate on Friday will stimulate the demand for residential real estate.

The meeting started on Wednesday, with a decision expected to be announced by Governor Sanjay Malhotra. The real estate sector sees this potential rate cut as crucial, as the RBI previously reduced it twice this year, leading to a significant increase in housing loans outstanding.

Experts in the industry, including leaders from Sterling Developers, Housing.com, and various realty firms, are hopeful that such a move will lower borrowing costs, boost consumer motivation, and catalyze economic growth, which could provide relief to homebuyers and developers alike.