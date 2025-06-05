Left Menu

Maharashtra's Samruddhi Expressway: A New Economic Artery

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the final stretch of the 701-km Samruddhi Mahamarg, connecting Mumbai to Nagpur. This expressway reduces travel time to 8 hours and is expected to drive economic growth in the state by linking various key locations and facilitating efficient transport.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ceremonially opened the last 76-km segment of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, completing the 701-km Mumbai-Nagpur expressway. This advancement slashes the travel duration from 18 hours to a mere 8, marking a significant stride in transport efficiency for the state.

Fadnavis lauded the expressway as an 'engineering marvel' and emphasized its role as a pivotal 'economic corridor' for the region. This comes as the concluding stretch between Nashik's Igatpuri and Bhiwandi's Amane becomes operational, integrating the expressway into the state's developmental infrastructure, according to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC).

Beyond enhancing connectivity, the corridor is set to gain a smart integrated traffic management system. Additionally, initiatives like linking with the proposed Vadhvan port and facilitating agricultural distribution highlight the expressway's potential to transform Maharashtra's economic landscape.

