Maharashtra's Samruddhi Expressway: A New Economic Artery

On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ceremonially opened the last 76-km segment of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, completing the 701-km Mumbai-Nagpur expressway. This advancement slashes the travel duration from 18 hours to a mere 8, marking a significant stride in transport efficiency for the state.

Fadnavis lauded the expressway as an 'engineering marvel' and emphasized its role as a pivotal 'economic corridor' for the region. This comes as the concluding stretch between Nashik's Igatpuri and Bhiwandi's Amane becomes operational, integrating the expressway into the state's developmental infrastructure, according to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC).

Beyond enhancing connectivity, the corridor is set to gain a smart integrated traffic management system. Additionally, initiatives like linking with the proposed Vadhvan port and facilitating agricultural distribution highlight the expressway's potential to transform Maharashtra's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)