Lauritz Knudsen Unveils enConnect: Revolutionizing Indian Smart Homes

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, a leader in India's electrical sector, introduces enConnect, a smart home platform transforming living spaces into efficiently managed, secure environments. As India's smart home market grows, enConnect offers advanced cybersecurity, energy efficiency, and personalized automation tailored to enhance modern living experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:06 IST
Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly L&T Switchgear) Introduces enConnect for Seamless Home Automation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, formerly known as L&T Switchgear, has unveiled its innovative enConnect smart home platform, aimed at revolutionizing Indian living spaces. This advanced system provides homeowners with an effortless way to manage their homes, boosting convenience, comfort, and security, as detailed in a press release from New Delhi.

The Indian smart home market, currently valued at USD 1.4 billion, is projected to swell to USD 6.4 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 30.4% according to MarketsandMarkets. The enConnect system targets the increasing demand for intelligent, secure, and energy-efficient homes, integrating devices like lighting, appliances, and curtains under one user-friendly control interface accessed via touch, mobile app, or voice command.

Naresh Kumar, COO of Lauritz Knudsen, remarked on the rising demand for accessible smart home solutions in India, asserting that enConnect fulfills this need. This platform not only promises energy efficiency and enhanced security but also envisions a future where technology simplifies routines and integrates seamlessly into daily life. The launch reinforces Lauritz Knudsen's commitment to leading the transformation of modern home automation with pioneering technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

