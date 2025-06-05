Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

On the eve of a milestone event, Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expediting the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project. This venture will see the inauguration of the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river, cementing a new chapter in India's infrastructural advancements.

Prime Minister Modi is set to unveil this engineering marvel, alongside the Anji Khad bridge, as part of a broader initiative to boost economic activity in the Kashmir valley. The project not only shortens the travel time to the region but is also poised to become a significant attraction for tourists and pilgrims alike.

Preparations for Modi's visit to the Union Territory are in full swing, highlighting the importance of this project in the context of India's developmental landscape. As Modi inaugurates multiple projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore, his visit marks a pivotal moment in Kashmir's journey towards integration with India's growth narrative.