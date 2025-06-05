Supreme Court Rejects Telecom Giants' AGR Petitions Once Again

In a steadfast decision on May 19, 2025, the Supreme Court, led by Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, dismissed petitions from telecom companies Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and the Tata Group. These petitions sought waivers on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) interest and penalties, a move previously decided by the court's 2019 ruling.

Despite the ruling, Vodafone Idea's CEO, Akshaya Moondra, asserts ongoing discussions with the Union government to resolve the AGR issue. While the CEO's remarks suggest potential governmental relief, legal experts argue that the court's decision leaves no room for such interventions. Notably, the court labeled the petitions as 'misconceived.'

Advocates and legal experts, including Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, stress the integrity of the court's unanimous decision on AGR dues. They argue that once a judgment is rendered by the Supreme Court, any further executive actions altering its outcome would be legally untenable. The bench reiterated that reopening the case would defy the court's established law.

