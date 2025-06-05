Left Menu

ECB Signals Pause in Rate Cuts as Eurozone Economy Stabilizes

The European Central Bank cut interest rates again but suggested a halt in its easing cycle as inflation nears the 2% target. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde signaled a pause in further cuts, despite past turbulence from global trade wars and energy crises impacting economic stability.

Updated: 05-06-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:12 IST
ECB Signals Pause in Rate Cuts as Eurozone Economy Stabilizes
The European Central Bank (ECB) executed another interest rate cut on Thursday, hinting at a potential pause in its prolonged easing strategy after inflation approached its desired 2% benchmark. This marks the eighth cut since last summer, a strategic move meant to bolster the eurozone's economy during tumultuous times.

ECB President Christine Lagarde conveyed confidence in the institution's latest position, hinting at a standstill in further cuts. "We are well-positioned after the 25 basis point reduction," she stated during a press conference. Markets anticipate a temporary halt in July, possibly leading to one last rate cut at year-end.

Economic analysts view the latest adjustment as possibly closing the chapter on an aggressive monetary policy period. Despite the instability of global trade relations and shifts in foreign investment patterns, Europe appears resilient, although the future remains uncertain, especially with the potential impact of U.S. tariffs still on the table.

