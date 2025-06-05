FTSE 100 Edges Up Amid Market Expectations and Trade Developments
The FTSE 100 index in Britain saw modest gains, with mining stocks boosting the performance due to rising metal prices. Contrarily, Wizz Air shares fell sharply following a profit decline announcement. Investor attention is fixed on trade talks between the U.S. and China, and upcoming U.S. labor market data.
Britain's prominent FTSE 100 index ended Thursday modestly higher, bolstered by the mining sector's gains, attributed to rising metal prices amidst volatile trading conditions. Investors focused on trade discussions, while a decline in Wizz Air shares affected midcap performances, resulting in a 0.2% drop in that index.
Industrial metal miners surged by 1.8%, supported by copper prices hitting a two-month peak, whereas precious metal miners climbed 3.5%. Offsetting these gains were losses seen in the shares of advertising titan WPP and grocery leader Sainsbury's, both trading without dividend entitlements.
In the midcap sector, Wizz Air plummeted 27.9% after disclosing a 62% plunge in annual operating profits due to aircraft shortages. Meanwhile, a positive phone call between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping led to a midday uptick in global stocks, as discussions on tariff disputes promise some resolution. In broader economic news, European Central Bank maintained its interest rates, signaling a potential halt after a prolonged period of easing, while Britain's construction industry shed jobs at the fastest pace recorded in five years.
