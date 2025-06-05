Left Menu

FTSE 100 Edges Up Amid Market Expectations and Trade Developments

The FTSE 100 index in Britain saw modest gains, with mining stocks boosting the performance due to rising metal prices. Contrarily, Wizz Air shares fell sharply following a profit decline announcement. Investor attention is fixed on trade talks between the U.S. and China, and upcoming U.S. labor market data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:56 IST
FTSE 100 Edges Up Amid Market Expectations and Trade Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's prominent FTSE 100 index ended Thursday modestly higher, bolstered by the mining sector's gains, attributed to rising metal prices amidst volatile trading conditions. Investors focused on trade discussions, while a decline in Wizz Air shares affected midcap performances, resulting in a 0.2% drop in that index.

Industrial metal miners surged by 1.8%, supported by copper prices hitting a two-month peak, whereas precious metal miners climbed 3.5%. Offsetting these gains were losses seen in the shares of advertising titan WPP and grocery leader Sainsbury's, both trading without dividend entitlements.

In the midcap sector, Wizz Air plummeted 27.9% after disclosing a 62% plunge in annual operating profits due to aircraft shortages. Meanwhile, a positive phone call between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping led to a midday uptick in global stocks, as discussions on tariff disputes promise some resolution. In broader economic news, European Central Bank maintained its interest rates, signaling a potential halt after a prolonged period of easing, while Britain's construction industry shed jobs at the fastest pace recorded in five years.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025