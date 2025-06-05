Strategic Push for Chabahar: India Strengthens Ties with Central Asia
India has called for increased use of Iran's Chabahar port to improve regional connectivity and reduce transport costs. At a business conclave with Central Asian nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged more resources for the INSTC, emphasizing cross-investments and joint ventures in sectors like energy and mining.
India is keen on enhancing regional connectivity through increased utilization of Iran's Chabahar port, aiming to cut distances and reduce costs.
In a business conclave involving Central Asian nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the potential of the port to foster economic ties.
He also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in energy, mining, and the importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor for diversified trade.
