Tesla's Tumultuous Tumble: Trade Talks' Tension with China

Wall Street's major indexes took a hit on Thursday, with Tesla's stock dragging down the market as simmering tensions between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Trump reached new heights.

While Musk criticized recent tax legislation affecting electric vehicle incentives, Trump accused Musk of being upset about the bill's impact on Tesla's bottom line. The controversy has played out amidst renewed dialogue between Trump and China's Xi Jinping in an effort to ease trade tensions.

The stock market's struggles were compounded by weaker-than-expected economic data, signaling potential slowing growth. Meanwhile, Fed officials maintain a cautious stance on interest rates as tariff uncertainties persist.

