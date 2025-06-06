Tesla's Tumultuous Tumble: Trade Talks' Tension with China
Wall Street's major indexes declined, led by a downturn in Tesla shares amidst escalating tension between Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and U.S. President Trump. Concurrently, progress in U.S.-China trade talks and related economic concerns contributed to market volatility, as investors reacted to recent economic data indicating potential challenges.
Wall Street's major indexes took a hit on Thursday, with Tesla's stock dragging down the market as simmering tensions between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Trump reached new heights.
While Musk criticized recent tax legislation affecting electric vehicle incentives, Trump accused Musk of being upset about the bill's impact on Tesla's bottom line. The controversy has played out amidst renewed dialogue between Trump and China's Xi Jinping in an effort to ease trade tensions.
The stock market's struggles were compounded by weaker-than-expected economic data, signaling potential slowing growth. Meanwhile, Fed officials maintain a cautious stance on interest rates as tariff uncertainties persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tesla
- Wall Street
- trade talks
- Elon Musk
- Trump
- stock market
- economy
- China
- Rally
- tariffs
ALSO READ
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid
Ramaphosa's Diplomatic Dance: Navigating Tensions with Trump
House Speaker Mike Johnson Pushes Forward Trump's Contentious Tax Bill
Tension in the Oval Office: Trump Confronts Ramaphosa with False Genocide Claims
Trump's Tax Bill Sparks Tension Amidst Republican Divide