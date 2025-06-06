Air Traffic Halted for Grand Army Parade at Reagan National

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced plans to suspend flight operations at Washington's Reagan National Airport during President Donald Trump's upcoming Army anniversary parade on June 14. This temporary shutdown aims to accommodate the day's events, including aircraft flyovers and fireworks displays.

The airport, situated less than two miles from the National Mall, will experience halted arrivals and departures as part of the U.S. Army's 250th-anniversary celebrations, aligned with the president's 79th birthday. The FAA intends to extend the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Area Special Flight Rules Area throughout the event.

A total of 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft are planned for the parade, featuring Apache, Black Hawk, and Chinook helicopters, as well as vintage aircraft like the B-25 bomber and P-51 Mustang. Following a recent airspace incident, the FAA has already barred routine Army training and transport helicopter flights near the Pentagon.