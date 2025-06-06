Left Menu

Air Traffic Halted for Grand Army Parade at Reagan National

Washington's Reagan National Airport will temporarily suspend flights for President Trump's Army anniversary parade. The event will feature aircraft flyovers and fireworks, coinciding with Trump's birthday and the Army's 250th anniversary. The FAA will also extend flight restrictions around Washington due to its heavily restricted airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 02:07 IST
Air Traffic Halted for Grand Army Parade at Reagan National
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced plans to suspend flight operations at Washington's Reagan National Airport during President Donald Trump's upcoming Army anniversary parade on June 14. This temporary shutdown aims to accommodate the day's events, including aircraft flyovers and fireworks displays.

The airport, situated less than two miles from the National Mall, will experience halted arrivals and departures as part of the U.S. Army's 250th-anniversary celebrations, aligned with the president's 79th birthday. The FAA intends to extend the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Area Special Flight Rules Area throughout the event.

A total of 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft are planned for the parade, featuring Apache, Black Hawk, and Chinook helicopters, as well as vintage aircraft like the B-25 bomber and P-51 Mustang. Following a recent airspace incident, the FAA has already barred routine Army training and transport helicopter flights near the Pentagon.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025