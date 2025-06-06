Left Menu

Missile Barrage Rocks Kyiv Amidst Rising Tensions

Russia launched a fierce missile and drone attack on Kyiv, killing four and injuring 20. The assault followed Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian bombers. Powerful explosions were heard throughout the city, disrupting metro services and damaging buildings. The Kremlin plans a response to the Ukrainian attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Kyiv overnight, resulting in four fatalities and injuries to 20 others, according to Ukrainian officials.

The attack signifies heightened tensions following Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian aircraft, prompting warnings from President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian capital experienced forceful explosions that disrupted daily life and caused significant structural damage. Kyiv's metro transportation system was affected after a Russian strike disabled a train between stations, as reported by the city's military administration.

Eyewitness accounts describe harrowing scenes, with drones hitting residential buildings, leaving destruction in their wake. As residents sought refuge, Ukraine's air force reported targets included drones and Kalibr cruise missiles. The Kremlin is reportedly contemplating a firm response to the aggressive Ukrainian actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

