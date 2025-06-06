Left Menu

Continuity in Governance: The USBRL Project's Journey

The Congress criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's self-glory approach, highlighting the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line as a symbol of governance continuity. The project, initiated in 1995 and completed in stages, showcases collective efforts over decades, involving several prime ministers and multiple contracts for key infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:08 IST
The Congress party recently took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of a self-centered approach that overlooks the essence of governance continuity. Their remarks came as PM Modi prepared to inaugurate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL), a project they claim symbolizes sustained governmental efforts.

Spanning 272 kilometers through the challenging terrains of the Himalayas, the USBRL has overcome numerous obstacles since its initial sanctioning in 1995 under Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao. Subsequent phases of the project saw contributions from prime ministers including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, culminating in the current stage overseen by Modi.

The Congress emphasized that throughout the years, various public and private sectors had a hand in driving the project to completion. They celebrated the project's culmination as a testament to collective determination and a rebuttal to Modi's alleged reluctance to recognize predecessor contributions in successful governance.

