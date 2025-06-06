Engineering Marvels of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Unveiled

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant development in the USBRL project. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the project's engineering marvels, including India's longest railway tunnels, T-50 and T-80, and the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River.

Vaishnaw detailed the project's engineering accomplishments, like the construction of 36 major tunnels, totaling 119.6 km. He emphasized the exceptional efforts in constructing the Chenab Bridge, which involved over 600 km of steel welding. The Anji Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, stands as another monumental achievement.

Adaptations to the challenging Himalayan terrain required innovative techniques, such as the Himalayan Tunneling Method. Furthermore, the installation of ice cutters on Vande Bharat trains ensures year-round operation, tackling issues like snow accumulation on tracks, crucial for consistent train movement across the region.

