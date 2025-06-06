U.S.-Backed Gaza Humanitarian Aid Efforts Face Setback
The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has temporarily closed all aid distribution sites in response to nearby deadly shootings. Despite previous criticism from organizations like the United Nations, the foundation began aid distribution last week, now cautioning residents to avoid the areas for their own safety.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced on Friday the temporary closure of its aid distribution sites in the enclave. The foundation urged residents to steer clear of these locations amid heightened security concerns, stating that a reopening date would be announced later.
The decision to halt operations comes after a series of deadly incidents occurred close to the areas where aid distribution was taking place. This move aims to ensure the safety of both the residents and aid workers in the region.
The foundation, despite facing criticism from the United Nations and other humanitarian groups, had initiated its aid distribution efforts last week. These efforts were disrupted by the recent threats to public safety, prompting the latest protective measures.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Humanitarian
- Aid
- Foundation
- U.N.
- U.S.-backed
- distribution
- security
- safety
- closure
ALSO READ
Controversy Over New Gaza Aid Distribution Model
Gaza Aid Crisis: UN Rejects US-Backed Distribution Plan
Stalin Advocates for Fair Financial Share: Calls for 50% Central Tax Distribution to States
Israel Shifts Strategy on Humanitarian Aid in Gaza: A New Approach to Food Distribution
Water Distribution Clash: Punjab vs Haryana in Court