U.S.-Backed Gaza Humanitarian Aid Efforts Face Setback

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has temporarily closed all aid distribution sites in response to nearby deadly shootings. Despite previous criticism from organizations like the United Nations, the foundation began aid distribution last week, now cautioning residents to avoid the areas for their own safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced on Friday the temporary closure of its aid distribution sites in the enclave. The foundation urged residents to steer clear of these locations amid heightened security concerns, stating that a reopening date would be announced later.

The decision to halt operations comes after a series of deadly incidents occurred close to the areas where aid distribution was taking place. This move aims to ensure the safety of both the residents and aid workers in the region.

The foundation, despite facing criticism from the United Nations and other humanitarian groups, had initiated its aid distribution efforts last week. These efforts were disrupted by the recent threats to public safety, prompting the latest protective measures.

