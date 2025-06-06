Left Menu

McCain Foods India Launches Regenerative Agriculture Demonstration Farm in Gujarat

Marking a significant milestone in its sustainability journey, McCain Foods India today announced the launch of its first Regenerative Agriculture Demonstration Farm in Hajipur village, Himmatnagar Taluka, in the district of Sabarkantha, Gujarat. The launch coincides with World Environment Day, underscoring McCain's commitment to climate-smart agriculture and long-term resilience in farming.

ANI | Sabarkantha (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:15 IST
McCain Foods India Launches Regenerative Agriculture Demonstration Farm in Gujarat
McCain Foods India with Mainak Dhar, Managing Direction at Sabarkantha, Gujarat, for the launch of Regenerative Agriculture Demonstration Farm. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BusinessWire India Sabarkantha (Gujarat) [India], June 6: Marking a significant milestone in its sustainability journey, McCain Foods India today announced the launch of its first Regenerative Agriculture Demonstration Farm in Hajipur village, Himmatnagar Taluka, in the district of Sabarkantha, Gujarat. The launch coincides with World Environment Day, underscoring McCain's commitment to climate-smart agriculture and long-term resilience in farming.

This initiative is part of McCain's global pledge to implement regenerative agricultural practices across 100% of its grower network by 2030. The demonstration farm aims to serve as a living showcase--bringing together innovation, local relevance, and practical implementation to support farmers in transitioning to regenerative practices. Why this farm matters:

The farm will demonstrate key principles of regenerative agriculture, including: * Cover cropping and crop rotation to enhance biodiversity and soil structure* Reduced chemical usage to encourage natural ecosystem balance* Improved water use efficiency through precision practices* Soil health enhancement for long-term agricultural productivity

By offering a hands-on, locally contextual model, the farm will act as a learning and innovation hub for farmers, McCain teams, agri-experts, and partners. Sabarkantha was selected as the site due to its prominence as one of McCain's key growing regions, supported by a strong base of engaged farmers and favorable agro-climatic conditions. Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Mainak Dhar, Managing Director, McCain Foods India, said: "This Demonstration Farm reflects McCain's deep commitment to advancing regenerative agriculture in India--not just as a concept, but as a practical and scalable reality. As a company rooted in agriculture, we take pride in leading by example. Through this initiative, we aim to build conviction on the ground, enabling farmers to adopt practices that restore soil health, conserve resources, and strengthen resilience over time." With this farm, McCain strengthens its position as a leader in sustainable agriculture in India--offering not only a proof point but a pathway for transition, collaboration, and impact. The farm will continue to evolve as a space for co-creation, experimentation, and shared learning--anchored in the belief that the future of farming must be regenerative.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025