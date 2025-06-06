Euro Zone Bonds Stable After U.S. Jobs Data Release
Euro zone bond yields showed minimal changes as U.S. non-farm payroll data indicated slower job growth in May, although it was slightly better than expected. Germany's 10-year bond yield decreased by 3 basis points, while the 2-year bond yield also experienced a slight drop after the data release.
On Friday, euro zone bond yields demonstrated little fluctuation following the release of U.S. non-farm payroll data, which revealed a deceleration in job growth for May, albeit slightly surpassing forecasts.
Germany's 10-year bond yield, a key benchmark for the euro area, saw its earlier declines trimmed, standing 3 basis points lower at 2.554%.
Similarly, the 2-year bond yield fell by 1 basis point, decreasing from 1.854% before the data release to 1.869%.
