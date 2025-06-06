Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Stable After U.S. Jobs Data Release

Euro zone bond yields showed minimal changes as U.S. non-farm payroll data indicated slower job growth in May, although it was slightly better than expected. Germany's 10-year bond yield decreased by 3 basis points, while the 2-year bond yield also experienced a slight drop after the data release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:26 IST
Euro Zone Bonds Stable After U.S. Jobs Data Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, euro zone bond yields demonstrated little fluctuation following the release of U.S. non-farm payroll data, which revealed a deceleration in job growth for May, albeit slightly surpassing forecasts.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a key benchmark for the euro area, saw its earlier declines trimmed, standing 3 basis points lower at 2.554%.

Similarly, the 2-year bond yield fell by 1 basis point, decreasing from 1.854% before the data release to 1.869%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025