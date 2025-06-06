India's Green Triumph: A Million Trees for Mothers

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Save Earth Mission has made history by leading a Guinness World Record single-day tree plantation drive in India. This initiative, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', fuses emotion, patriotism, and environmental consciousness to inspire a greener and more sustainable nation.

Launched as a tribute to both motherhood and the planet, the movement encouraged Indians to plant a tree for their mothers, establishing an emotional yet impactful environmental campaign. The nationwide effort saw thousands of trees planted across cities, towns, and remote areas, thanks to meticulous planning and strong community involvement.

The success of the campaign also reflects the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing sustainable development. Utilizing technology for transparency, each tree was digitally tracked, ensuring lasting impact. The initiative not only sets a global benchmark but embodies India's heartfelt commitment to climate action.